Evan Ellingson, former child star in 'CSI: Miami' and 'My Sister's Keeper,' dies at 35 

Evan Ellingson, a child star who appeared in high profile film and TV projects including “My Sister’s Keeper” and “CSI: Miami,” has died, officials confirm. He was 35.

He was found dead in the bedroom of a home in Fontana, California, on Sunday, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner. The manner of death is pending.

Evan Ellingson at the premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" in New York City in 2009. George Napolitano / FilmMagic

A representative for Ellingson has not immediately responded to an NBC News request for comment.

Ellingson’s father, Michael Ellingson, told TMZ that his son was found at a sober-living home and he struggled with drugs in the past, but was doing better in recent times.

Ellingson first appeared on TV screens in 2001 on soap opera “General Hospital,” then had a recurring role on the Fox sitcom “Titus” from 2001 to 2002.

His notable film roles include appearing in 2006’s “Letters from Iwo Jima” directed by Clint Eastwood and in the 2009's “My Sister’s Keeper” starring Cameron Diaz.

Ellingson is perhaps best knows for appearing in 18 episodes of "CSI: Miami" as Kyle Harmon, the son of David Caruso's Horatio Cane, from 2007 to 2010.

He appeared to take a break from acting after “CSI: Miami,” his last credited role according to his IMDb profile.