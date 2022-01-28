The great Pablo Picasso is joining the NFT boom — or at least his work is.

Picasso's granddaughter, Marina Picasso, and her son, Florian Picasso, will release 1,010 NFTs of a painted ceramic bowl previously unseen by the public.

The legendary abstract artist died in 1973, but his work will continue to populate the art world via NFT.

"We're trying to build a bridge between the NFT world and the fine art world," Florian Picasso told the Associated Press.

The family has not unveiled the full piece yet — online sales for the NFTs will open Friday on the platforms Nifty Gateway and Origin Protocol.

Sotheby will host an auction in March to sell the physical bowl. The Picassos have only shared images of the underside of the piece. It dates back to 1958, according to Marina Picasso.

"It's a work that represents a face, and it's very expressive," she said. "It's joyful, happy. It represents life ... It's one of those objects that have been a part of our life, our intimate lives — my life with my children."

The Picasso family said they want to reach a younger generation of fans of the artist. They plan to donate a part of the proceeds: one portion will go to an organization that works to overcome the nursing shortage, and the other will go to an organization working to reduce carbon in the atmosphere.

Those who buy the NFT will also receive music by Florian Picasso, a DJ and music producer. John Legend and Nas also contributed to the music, which also hasn't been fully released to the public yet.

"Everything is evolving," Florian Picasso said. "I think it fits within Picasso's legacies because we are paying tribute to him and his way of working, which was always being creative."