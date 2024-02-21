Ewen MacIntosh, star of the British version of ‘The Office,’ dies at 50

British actor and comedian Ewen MacIntosh, who is best known for his role as the deadpan accountant Keith in the U.K. version of "The Office," has died, his management said.

He was 50 years old.

"With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh," JustRight Management wrote on social media. "His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home," referring to a nursing home in Darlington, England.

No cause of death was disclosed.

"The Office" co-creator and star Ricky Gervais on Wednesday paid tribute to MacIntosh on X.

"Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as 'Big Keith' from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP," he wrote.

Stephen Merchant, who co-wrote and co-directed the series along with Gervais, remembered MacIntosh as "a lovely and uniquely funny man."

"I fondly recall we asked him to improvise an out-of-office message, and he was so hilarious we started writing more and more dialogue for him. He soon stole every scene he was in. A total one-off. A tragic loss," Merchant wrote on Instagram.

In a tribute on X, friend Ed Scott wrote: "He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember."

"Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man," he continued. "Thanks to the incredible care and love provided by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days. I saw first hand the empathy and incredible care they gave him was just so reassuring during the toughest of times."

MacIntosh appeared in "The Office" from 2001 to 2003, the 2015 film "The Lobster" and the 2017 comedy "Finding Fatimah," according to his IMDb profile. His most recent role was in the 2023 indie horror film "Nightmare on 34th Street."

British comedy TV channel Gold shared on X that it was "saddened to hear that Ewen MacIntosh has passed away at the age of 50."

"We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time," the statement added.

JustRight Management said there will be a private cremation for family and close friends and a celebratory memorial later in the year.