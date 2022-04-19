IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Ezra Miller arrested for alleged assault in Hawaii, second arrest in the state within weeks

Miller allegedly threw a chair at a woman after being asked to leave a private residence early Tuesday morning.
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Justice League"
Ezra Miller arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Justice League' on Nov. 13, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic file
By Doha Madani and Marlene Lenthang

Ezra Miller was arrested in connection to a complaint of second-degree assault, just weeks after the actor was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct at a karaoke bar and accused of harassing a couple.

Miller, who prefers they/them pronouns, allegedly became violent after being asked to leave a private get together at a home in Pāhoa early Tuesday morning, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

They allegedly threw a chair, which struck a 26-year-old female, police said. Miller was arrested at a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. after officers interviewed witnesses at the home.

The woman, who appeared to have a cut on her forehead, refused treatment.

Representatives for Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Last month, Miller was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment at a bar in Hilo, Hawaii. Miller allegedly began yelling obscenities at patrons while they sang karaoke and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was singing.

That same day, Miller allegedly burst into a couple's room at a hostel. Miller was accused of yelling threats and stealing a passport and wallet, according to a filing requesting a restraining order.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho said that police had to escort Miller off the property in Hilo after a resident called police asking for advice about removing two houseguests from his property. The owner said that Miller was staying with the couple at the hostel.

A judge granted the couple a protective order following the alleged incident, which they later requested be dropped.

