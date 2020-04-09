Faced with flour and yeast shortages, bakers get creative

Marty Sweeney isn't too worried about running out of baking supplies. Ever since the building materials sales manager took over the family apple pie-making duties more than 10 years ago when his wife's grandmother died, he's learned to always keep at least five pounds of flour on hand.
His supply only grew when officials instituted social distancing measures in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he lives. Among the first things his children did as the outbreak worsened was run to the grocery store for him to secure more baking ingredients. They wanted their pie and soft pretzels.
"Usually I'm sending pictures of bread and baked goods to torment my kids to entice them to visit me," Sweeney told NBC News. "I'll say, 'hey it's been a while and this is just sitting here,' and then they'll come right over. I have one son that lives out in Denver though, so he just has to suffer."
A quick scroll through social media may lead you to believe that everyone with the capabilities to do so is picking up baking as a social distancing hobby. And while the psychological benefits of baking have been well-documented — doing so alleviates stress and allows for creative expression — there's one unequivocal drawback: not everyone is prepared as Sweeney. More bakers means less yeast and flour for shoppers.
"'Real' bread is something I always wanted to learn how to make, and since I’ve suddenly found myself with so much free time, now seemed a good a time as any," Sophia Zhu, a software engineer, said. "Also, I love food. I’ve also been cooking a lot more than usual and it’s been a little difficult finding bread in grocery stores."
While Zhu, who is based in California, hasn't had a problem finding flour, she said yeast "is nearly impossible to get ahold of" at her local grocery stores.
Jessica Morgan, co-author of the novel "The Royal We," has also dealt with supply shortages. Her friend mailed her yeast after she had trouble finding some in stores and she's slowly running out of flour. Her endeavor to spend as little time outdoors as possible and "not put a strain on delivery workers" during the coronavirus outbreak has further complicated her attempt to obtain such ingredients.
"I have a lot of yeast now, thanks to my friend, but I'm running low on flour so that's kind of a question mark," Morgan, who, like Zhu, lives in California.
According to Christopher Clark, vice president of communications and administration at the North American Millers' Association (NAMA), the global coronavirus pandemic "has resulted in an unprecedented demand situation" for flour and other home-baking ingredients. However, neither he nor Brian Doyle, president of the Michigan-based King Milling Company, foresee any supply chain issues with their products. Clark said that shortages in stores "are the result of increased demand, not a lack of supply" as "the industry has grain and the capacity" to transfer and produce products.
Alicia Hassinger, owner of Everle Consulting and a spokesperson for Ardent Mills, attested to this assessment of the supply chain, stating that "pipelines are in good shape."
Bakers are making homemade flour and yeast substitutes
While there is no official shortage of baking products, according to industry experts, many quarantine bakers are still having trouble accessing ingredients, forcing them to find creative ways to maintain their hobby. For many, this means making their own sourdough starter as a workaround in the absence of yeast, the process of which entails nurturing a culture of naturally occurring bacteria and yeast, which is mixed daily with flour and water. Sourdough starter takes about five days to a week to mature and can be made with virtually any kind of flour, an especially helpful trait during flour shortages.
"It turns out you can pretty much substitute sourdough starter for yeast in any bread recipe and also use it as extra leavening or flavor for non-yeast recipes, so I’ve been using it in basically everything I bake," Zhu said. "I also dried some of it out and am planning to mail it to a couple of friends around the country who have also expressed an interest in trying to make sourdough."
Bakers can also make their own flour at home with the proper ingredients, as practically any grains, seeds, nuts or beans can be used to make the baking ingredient with a blender, said Morgan. For whole wheat flour or rye flour, one simply needs to grind whole wheat or rye berries.
Morgan also uses an online encyclopedia detailing food substitutions when a recipe calls for an ingredient she doesn't have. While she did not have to use it for her first loaf of quarantine bread — which she said she made because she couldn't find bread at the store — she suspects it will prove useful should other supply shortages arise.
And if quarantine bakers are not brave enough to make their own flour, Sweeney suggests they attempt flourless recipes that use oats and fruit as replacements. These recipes tend to be healthier and are gluten-free friendly.
Curtailing grocery store capacity by baking at home
While jokes about quarantine bakers flaunting their creations online abound, some say that baking has not only become a way to pass the time, but a way to curtail grocery store volume, avoid food waste and alleviate some of the demand on essential workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
"I felt very basic when I decided to make my first loaf because I think everyone who is fortunate enough to be home with a lot of free time right now is like 'well, guess I'm going to start baking some stuff," Morgan, who only started seriously baking in quarantine, said. "I do feel very fortunate that I have the time and the ingredients to do this. It's quite a time-consuming process but if we can make something at home and avoid adding to grocery store capacity or demands on delivery workers, I think it's our responsibility to do so."
As for Sweeney, he plans to perfect his pie recipe and experiment with different kinds of fruits so that once the virus abates, he'll have new leverage to convince his children to visit.
"I keep thinking, what other fruits can I try for the filling?" Sweeney said. "I do apple pies, blueberry pies, blackberry pies, cherry pies, but those are all kinds of the standards. I keep thinking, what else is there that I should try now?"