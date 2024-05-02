Gypsy Rose Blanchard debuts new look

Almost two months since deleting her TikTok account, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released from prison in December after serving a seven-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, has returned to the app.

The 32-year-old posted three videos to her official account Wednesday, including a promotional video for her upcoming documentary series, “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup,” and two videos debuting her new look.

Blanchard shared photos from her makeover with celebrity makeup artist Alexis Oakley, and a video of her singing in a hot pink dress to Sabrina Carpenter’s hit single, “Espresso.”

“You served,” Carpenter commented, adding a heart emoji.

“YES BARBIE GIRL,” YouTuber Tana Mongeau wrote.

Fans immediately began commenting on Blanchard’s highlighted blond hair and apparent nose job, which was teased in a trailer for her upcoming docuseries in which she spoke to a medical professional about how she wanted to change the “bump” on her nose.

“The blonde is your color!!!!” one TikToker wrote.

“Your nose looks so good!!” another commented.

“She ATEEEE this right upppppp goshhhhh,” a TikToker said in the comments.

Other TikTok users couldn’t help but make references that Blanchard looks like actor Jennifer Coolidge.

Jennifer Coolidge and Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Getty Images

“Like a young Jennifer Coolidge. Beautiful!” another commented.

“Oh my gawwd u look like the 4th of July !!” a TikToker wrote in the comments, adding three heart-eyed emoji.

Blanchard was released on parole in December, three years early from her 10-year prison sentence for killing her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn were charged with murder in 2015 after Dee Dee Blanchard was found stabbed to death. Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, who took into account the abuse she had suffered at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

Dee Dee Blanchard was convinced her daughter had a range of health issues and forced Gypsy Rose Blanchard to undergo multiple surgeries and procedures for her alleged ailments, as well as take unnecessary prescriptions.

Since Blanchard’s release last year, she has released a Lifetime docuseries, “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” which detailed her case for being granted parole, and looked closely at her relationship with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson.

Blanchard and Anderson are reportedly in the process of divorcing after marrying in a jailhouse ceremony while Blanchard was incarcerated in 2022.

Anderson seemingly addressed the situation in a video he posted on Instagram on April 6.

“I’m just living my life, guys,” he said. “Y’all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot. So stay tuned for that.”

Blanchard hasn’t commented on her love life, and Lifetime said in a statement to TODAY.com last month the network could not confirm if the pair had filed for divorce.

“Gypsy Rose Blanchard has openly shared her life with Lifetime and our cameras from the moment she was paroled. Her story, including her relationship with Ryan, will continue to unfold on ‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,’ debuting this June on Lifetime,” the network said in a statement to TODAY.com on April 9.

Blanchard has since been spotted with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker.