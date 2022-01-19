We finally know a little more about Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

Amazon Studios has lifted some of the shroud of mystery around its eagerly anticipated "Lord of the Rings" show.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," will follow the forging of the many rings of power, including the One Ring, Amazon Studios said on Wednesday.

In J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy, he described three rings belonging to "Elven-kings," "seven for the Dwarf-lords," "nine for Mortal Men," and the "One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne."

The "Dark Lord" refers to Sauron, who spread darkness across Middle Earth, where the story takes place. Although the series was mainly filmed in New Zealand, where the Oscar-winning films were shot, the production moved to the UK last year.

“Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all," showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement.

Amazon reportedly spent $465 million on just the first season of the show, which comes more than two decades after the first of three Peter Jackson-directed adaptations of the books hit theaters.