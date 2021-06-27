'Flintstone House' owner settles lawsuit, can keep dinosaur-themed California home

A colorful home in Northern California — often referred to as the "Flintstone House" for it's dinosaur replicas, unique shape and memorabilia from the '60s caveman cartoon — can stay put after a lawsuit between the town and the home's owner was settled, according to local reports.

Florence Fang, the home's owner, will be paid $125,000 by the town of Hillsborough to cover costs associated with the lawsuit, which began in 2019, according to The Mercury News. The settlement also states that Fang must apply for permits for the home's exterior, but that they are guaranteed to be approved once filed, The Palo Alto Daily Post reported.

The suit was settled in April, but due to a gag order, details have only recently come to light. Hillsborough is about 25 miles south of San Francisco.

“The parties have reached an amicable resolution of the case to the satisfaction of all the parties, such that the improvements made to the Flintstone House will be permitted to remain," the suit states, according to The Palo Alto Daily Post.

The home in question was designed by William Nicholson in the 1970s, and was vacant for several years before Fang purchased the residence in 2017 for a reported $2.8 million, The Mercury News reported. The house consists of purple and red domes, surrounded by statues of Fred Flintstone, Barney Rubble and other characters from the iconic franchise.

But when Fang began adding the dinosaurs, Flintstone statues and a sign that read "Yabba Dabba Doo" — a catchphrase of Fred Flintstone — the city took issue, claiming Fang should've sought a work permit for the additions, The Palo Alto Daily Post reported.

Three "stop work" orders were issued, eventually leading to the suit.

Fang had initially claimed that she was the victim of racial discrimination because she is Chinese, and had counter-sued the town. Part of the recent settlement included Fang dropping those claims against the town.