Flo Rida's 6-year-old son's fall blamed on faulty window guards, lawsuit says

The mother of rapper Flo Rida's son filed a lawsuit against her landlord Monday, alleging that her 6-year-old's fall out of a fifth story window came after multiple complaints about faulty window guards.

Zohar Dillard was seriously injured after falling out of the window onto hard concrete on March 4, according to a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey by his mother Alexis Adams. The suit alleges that Zohar "suffered severe and permanent injuries" that will impact his ability to perform "his usual functions" in the future.

He remains in a full-body cast at the hospital and it is unclear when he will return home, Adams' attorney Steven Haddad said.

Zohar Dillard. Courtesy attorney Steven P. Haddad

Adams said in a statement that it has been devastating to watch her son go through such "pain and trauma" that could have been prevented.

"As a single mom to a special needs child this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces," Adams said. "I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to the willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures."

Representatives for Flo Rida, whose legal name is Tramar Dillard, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Adams alleges that she had filed multiple requests with her landlord for adequate window guards for her Jersey City apartment. One of the defendants named in her suit, Pitch Perfect 74 LLC, did not have a contact listed in public records.

Goldberg Management, a real estate company also named in the suit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.