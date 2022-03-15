Florida judge permanently blocks release of Saget death records

A Florida judge issued a permanent injunction Monday blocking the release of some records surrounding the death of entertainer Bob Saget, according to records and the family’s representatives.

A judge last month had temporarily blocked the release of some records, but Monday’s order is a permanent injunction.

Saget, 65, known for his role as the dad in “Full House,” died in Florida on Jan. 9. The medical examiner has ruled that his death was due to head trauma, most likely from an accidental fall.

Saget’s family had sought that some records be kept from public disclosure, citing their privacy.

“The entire Saget family is grateful that the judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob’s dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss,” Saget’s family said in a statement.

“We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward,” the family said. “All of the prayers and well wishes continuously extended to the family are beyond appreciated.”

Some of the records that the family sought to be kept confidential include photographs and video. Some records are graphic, the family said in a lawsuit. State law allows some records to be kept private.