Florida man skipped bathroom breaks to achieve 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' viewing record

A Florida man set a Guinness World Record for most cinema productions attended of the same film after seeing the latest "Spider-Man" installment in theaters a whopping 292 times — sans bathroom breaks.

Ramiro Alanis sat through "Spider-Man: No Way Home" roughly five times per day between the film's release in December until March. In order to achieve the record, Alanis watched the film without interruptions — meaning while the movie was playing, he couldn’t do things like use his phone, take a nap or use the restroom.

He had previously set the record watching "Avengers: Endgame" 191 times, overtaking Joanne Connor, of Australia, who previously held the record for watched "Bohemian Rhapsody" 108 times in 2019.

In a statement, Alanis said the record had a special meaning to him.

"I’m happy I got to take my record back, despite 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' being a great movie, achieving this record once again has a personal meaning and I dedicate it to my Grandma Juany who passed away in 2019 before my record with 'Endgame' was made official," he said.

Alanis has experienced the bathroom heartbreak in the past.

While setting a previous record with 191 viewings of "Avengers: Endgame," 11 attempts were disqualified because Alanis went to the bathroom.

Because "Endgame" was a longer film than "Spider-Man," Alanis said holding off on bathroom breaks this time wasn't much of a challenge because he had "learned to hold it 'til between screenings."

In order for the "Spider-Man" run to count, Alanis had to submit a ticket stub for each viewing and statements were taken from a theatre attendant after each viewing.

Alanis said he struggled with headaches during the evening viewings of the films, but said he felt he could recite the entire film after seeing it so many times. He estimated that he spent $3,400 on tickets to the film.

In a tweet, Alanis said he hadn't been contacted by Marvel or Sony after his record-breaking stint, but said he is already planning what record he wants to break next.

This time, he will leave the movie theater behind and head to the gym, as he trains for longest dead hang while holding 100 pounds.