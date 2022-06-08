Foo Fighters announce tribute concert in memory of late drummer Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters have announced tribute concerts in memory of Taylor Hawkins, the band's late drummer.

Two dates for the shows were posted on the band's Instagram. The first is slated for Sept. 3 in London and the second is set for Sept. 27 in Los Angeles.

Hawkins died in March in a hotel located in the town of Chapinero in Bogotá, Colombia. He was 50 years old.

Colombian authorities said Hawkins had 10 substances in his system when his body was discovered.

No official cause of death has been announced.

The band wrote that the show was "For our dear friend ... our beloved brother."

Hawkins' name trended on Twitter on Wednesday amid the announcement of the shows and a statement from his wife, Alison Hawkins, which was posted to the drummer's Twitter account.

"My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor. Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief," Alison Hawkins said in the statement.

She went on to thank the fans and the Foo Fighters, who she considers family, she wrote.