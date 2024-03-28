Former ‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn and estranged husband Christian Dumontet file for dueling restraining orders

“Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn and her husband Christian Dumontet’s marriage is in the spotlight.

News broke on Wednesday that Dumontet is seeking a restraining order against Quinn. Quinn had filed her own request for a restraining order, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

Dumontet allegedly threw a bag the contained a glass bottle at Quinn but missed and hit a child instead, according to Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee.

At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm if the child was the couple’s son. Dumontet was arrested afterward.

According to his restraining order filing, the fight was about cleaning up after Quinn’s dogs, which Dumontet said he did the bulk of. He said he threw a “trash bag” against the wall.

Dumontet’s filing says he “did not throw the bag in the direction of Quinn or their child.”

“Additionally, there was no glass in the bag, as there was no broken glass in the room or anywhere in the house,” the court documents said.

Dumontet also stated that Quinn “suddenly filed an EPO (emergency protection order) ... using false allegations of domestic violence.”

In the filing, Dumontet asks that his wife not be allowed to leave Los Angeles County over his worries that she may “abduct” their son. He alleges that Quinn “has a history of threatening to take away or hide” their child from him and “not cooperating with me in parenting.”

Court records of Quinn’s request for a domestic violence restraining order tell another story, with Quinn maintaining that Dumontet has a history of mental illness, has been “verbally and physically abusive” and “taken extreme measures to prevent me from leaving the property to work or run errands with our son.”

She also asks for full custody of their son with no paternal visitation, citing her concern that Dumontet could leave for his home country of France with their child.

The two have been ordered to attend mediation ahead of their upcoming April 27 court hearing in their domestic violence case.