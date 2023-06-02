Former 'Wild 'N Out' star Jacky Oh dies at 32

Former "Wild 'N Out' star Jacky Oh has died. She was 32.

The popular comedy improv series announced the passing of Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, on social media Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," the statement from a BET Media Group spokesperson read. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

The cause of Oh's death is not clear at this time, but the Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported she said in a now-deleted social media post that she was in Miami for a "mommy makeover."

Oh was a longtime partner of comedian, rapper and actor DC Young Fly, who stars on "Wild 'N Out." They shared three children together, the youngest of which was born last year.

Oh documented her life as a mother on social media. Her last YouTube post, published just days ago, featured her taking her children to watch "The Little Mermaid."

Fans and celebrities have shared their condolences on social media.

“My heart hurt for them beautiful babies,” Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B wrote on Instagram.

Rapper Ludacris commented with a prayer hands emoji on DC Young Fly’s most recent Instagram post: “Lifting You Up In Love.”

"So in shock over this one! I’ve been following her for years...my deepest condolences to DC & the kids and all who truly loved her," one fan commented on Oh's YouTube page.

NBC News has reached out to DC Young Fly and his team.