Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles sent a care package to a fan with terminal cancer

Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles may be offline these days, but that hasn't stopped her from caring for her massive fanbase.

Marbles, whose real last name is Mourey, announced that she was leaving social media in 2020 after criticizing her own old content for being racist and sexist.

On Tuesday, one TikTok creator who is battling terminal cancer, posted that Marbles and her long-time partner, Julien Solomita, who is also a YouTuber and streamer, sent her a care package.

Jessica Hiatt, who has been sharing her experience with cancer treatment with her 356,500 TikTok followers since 2020, on Sunday posted a heartfelt message thanking Marbles for her content.

"I have terminal cancer, and I don't have a lot of time left, but I wanted to share with her how she touched my life," Hiatt said in the video to Marbles, which now has over 2 million views.

She also congratulated Marbles on her engagement to Solomita.

"She made my life better and I miss her a lot. I hope that you are doing well, Jenna," Hiatt continued. "I'm very excited for you and Julien to get married and have a beautiful life together. I'm so grateful for all the love that you have shared over the years. I just wanted to say, "Hell yeah.' I miss you girl and I love you."

Marbles, who said that she wanted to hold herself accountable when announcing her departure from social media, hasn’t posted online since.

Fans still sorely miss her, and despite being out of the public view for more than a year, Marbles continues to trend online whenever snippets of her life appear on social media. A photo of Marbles and her partner from behind, posted on Instagram last week, immediately went viral.

Fans of both Hiatt and Marbles shared their support. Many tagged Marbles and Solomita in the comments. Some commenters said they hoped Marbles, who has been especially private since leaving YouTube, would respond to Hiatt directly.

"Her impact is astounding," one commenter said.

Another tagged Solomita in a comment and wrote, "Just show this to her. We don't expect a 'comeback' or eve[n] a response. We just loved her. And she meant so much to all of us."

Marbles did not respond publicly. She and Solomita also did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment.

But on Tuesday, Hiatt shared a video showing off a care package sent by Marbles and Solomita. It included a signed picture of the couple, written messages and "Dink Fam" merch, the name the couple used for their fans.

When reached by NBC News, Hiatt said she was “humbled by the response.” She declined to comment further out of respect for Marbles’ privacy.

She thanked Marbles and Solomita for their kindness in the video, and did an impression of Marble’s voice.

“Thank you so much you guys,” Hiatt said. “I’m so happy.”