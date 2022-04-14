Frank Langella axed from Netflix show after misconduct investigation

Oscar-nominated actor Frank Langella has been fired from “The Fall of the House of Usher” Netflix series following a misconduct investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment.

The investigation, now completed, found “he had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set,” Deadline reported. A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the report to NBC News.

Langella, 84, had been accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments to a female co-star on set, TMZ first reported.

NBC News has reached out to his representatives for comment.

Langella's role as Roderick Usher will be recast as the eight-episode series, based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, is about halfway through production. Scenes he filmed will be reshot.

In the meantime, filming will continue with scenes not involving the Roderick Usher character.

The film includes a start-studded cast with Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill.

Langella rose to fame with his role as Dracula in the 1979 eponymous film, and he was nominated for best actor in 2009 for his role as Richard Nixon in the film "Frost/Nixon." He’s also won four Tony awards in his lengthy career.