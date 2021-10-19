Gal Gadot addresses Joss Whedon's behavior on 'Justice League' set

Gal Gadot revealed that she was "shocked" by how director Joss Whedon spoke to her on the set of "Justice League."

In May, the "Wonder Woman" actress alleged on Israeli TV outlet N12 that Whedon "kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable."

In a new interview with Elle magazine, published Monday, Gadot said that she was "shaking trees as soon as it happened," but added that the executives at Warner Bros., the film's distributor, "took care of it."

"I was shocked by the way that he spoke with me," Gadot told the publication. "You're dizzy because you can't believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people."

Gadot continued: "I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it's not okay."

Representatives for Whedon declined to comment on Tuesday.

This isn't the first time Whedon has been accused of wrongdoing, which the director has previously denied. Actor Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg in “Justice League,” has also accused the director of abusive and unprofessional behavior on set.

After investigating the claims, WarnerMedia said "remedial action has been taken," but did not provide specific details of what actions were taken.

In her Elle interview, Gadot said she wondered if Whedon's behavior was misogynistic.

“Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man?" she said. "I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong."

She concluded: "But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge.”

In March, Zack Snyder released a director's cut of the 2017 superhero film on HBO Max.