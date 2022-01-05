Gal Gadot admits her 'Imagine' cover video was in 'poor taste'

Gal Gadot admitted that her celebrity rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" was made in "poor taste."

In an interview with "InStyle," published on Tuesday, Gadot shared her reflections on the "Imagine" cover video, which was first shared in March 2020 and widely mocked on social media for doing little to help others during the pandemic.

"It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste," she told the magazine. "All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right?"

The "Wonder Woman" actor also explained her decision to self-mockingly sing the 1971 hit when she accepted her award at Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood event.

"Might as well. They had a mic there," she said, adding that the event was a "delightful opportunity" to "take the air out of it."

Gadot also addressed the criticism in a Vanity Fair interview in October 2020, saying she "meant to do something good and pure, and it didn't transcend."