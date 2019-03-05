Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 5, 2019, 4:24 PM GMT / Updated March 5, 2019, 4:37 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Winter is here.

The trailer for the final season of "Game of Thrones" was released by HBO on Tuesday.

The official trailer for the highly anticipated eighth season teases the fates of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

"They're coming," Jon Snow says in the trailer, as dragons soar over Winterfell. "Our enemy doesn't tire. Doesn't stop. Doesn't feel."

The Unsullied are also shown preparing for what could be an epic battle.

A teaser was released in January showing Jon, Arya, and Sansa Stark roaming the crypts of Winterfell.

The six-episode final season will premiere on HBO on April 14.