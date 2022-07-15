‘Gangnam Style’ music video turns 10

Oppa!

This Friday, July 15, marks the 10th anniversary of Psy’s “Gangnam Style” music video release — and the Korean artist’s combo of stylish quirkiness, trademark dance moves, synth hooks and satirical edge made it the first viral video to top 1 billion views on YouTube.

Less than six months after its release, “Gangnam Style” on Dec. 21, 2012, became the first honoree in YouTube’s Billion Views Club. And today, it remains on YouTube’s Top 5 list of the most-viewed music videos ever on the platform, with 4.47 billion views (and counting).

In a statement provided by YouTube, Psy commented: “Being the first artist to reach 1 billion views on YouTube was an extraordinary feeling 10 years ago and it still is today. To have played a role in paving the way for music of all kinds to transcend borders is a true honor.”

Fun historical note: In 2014, YouTube joked that “Gangnam Style” had broken its video-views counter when it surpassed 2.147 billion views; the software was originally limited to support for 32-bit integers (lol!).

Since Psy’s milestone a decade ago, dozens of other music videos have topped 1 billion YouTube views, spanning genres and generations.

J Balvin and Justin Bieber both have 11 official music videos in YouTube’s Billion Views Club (in which they are the lead/featured artist or collaborator) — tied for the most of any artist. Right behind them is Ozuna with 10, and Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Maluma with eight each.

The YouTube Billion Views Club includes Luis Fonsi’s record-breaking smash “Despacito” ft. Daddy Yankee, Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” ft. Bruno Mars, Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” ft. Charlie Puth, Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” Blackpink’s “How You Like That,” BTS’ “Boy With Luv” ft. Halsey, Drake’s ”Hotline Bling,” A-ha’s “Take on Me,” Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Ozuna’s “Se Preparó,” Rihanna’s “Diamonds,” Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda,” Maluma’s “Felices Los 4″ and Coolio’s 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

YouTube Most Viewed Music Videos of All Time, by Recording Artist

Fastest Music Videos to Reach 1 Billion Views, by No. of Days After Release

Adele — "Hello" — 88 days

Ed Sheeran — "Shape of You" — 97 days [tied]

Luis Fonsi — "Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee" — 97 days [tied]

J Balvin, Willy William — "Mi Gente" — 103 days

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato — "Échame La Culpa" — 111 days

Fewer videos from the pre-YouTube era have crossed the billion-views mark. The only song from the 1970s to join the club is Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Here are the songs from the ’80s and ’90s that have surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube, according to the platform:

1980s

1990s