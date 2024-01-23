Gary Graham, ‘Star Trek: Enterprise’ and 'Alien Nation' actor, dies at 73

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Gary Graham, the actor best known for starring in “Star Trek: Enterprise,” died Monday. He was 73.

Susan Lavelle, his ex-wife, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. According to her post, Graham’s wife, Becky Hopkins, was by his side when he died.

“It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley,” Lavelle wrote.

Lavelle said she met Graham when he was the co-lead in the 1980s science-fiction series “Alien Nation,” adding that he had many other credits, including “All the Right Moves” with Tom Cruise.

“Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief,” the post continued.

“Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter,” Lavelle said.

In “Star Trek: Enterprise,” Graham portrayed Ambassador Soval from 2001 to 2005, appearing in a total of 12 episodes. His other TV credits include “M.A.N.T.I.S.,” “JAG” and “Universal Dead.” He also guest starred on shows like “Ally McBeal,” “Nip/Tuck,” “Renegades” and “Work Related,” among others.

As for films, Graham had roles in “The Spy Within,” “The Last Warrior,” “The Arrogant,” “All the Right Moves,” “Robot Jox” and “Steel.”

He is survived by his daughter and wife.