George Clooney calls on Daily Mail to stop publishing photos of celebrities’ kids

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities’ children, calling it a matter of safety.

Clooney issued “an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications” on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd’s son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.

Clooney flatly stated that his own children are threatened by intrusive photos of celebrity-hunting photographers because his wife, Amal Clooney, works as a human rights lawyer and because of his high profile as an Oscar-winning actor.

“We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover,” he wrote.

A representative for the Daily Mail could not immediately be reached for comment late Thursday. Clooney’s letter also states that the Lourd pictures that sparked his letter were ultimately removed from an online platform.

An open letter to the Daily Mail from George Clooney:

Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication. I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment. The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences.

We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted.

Thank you,

George Clooney