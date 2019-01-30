Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 30, 2019, 3:26 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Model Gigi Hadid is being sued for copyright infringement by a New York photo agency who claims she posted one of its photos to her Instagram account without their consent.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, by Xclusive-Lee, Inc., claims Hadid "maintains and is personally responsible for her official Instagram account."

Hadid, 23, has nearly 46 million Instagram followers.

The company claims Hadid “copied and uploaded” its copyrighted photo to her social media account in October 2018 “without license or permission,” in violation of its intellectual property rights, according to the lawsuit.

The image, which shows Hadid smiling at the camera while wearing a blue denim jacket and matching shorts with silver heels, was liked 1.6 million times within four days of it's being posted, the lawsuit states.

The photo no longer appears on Hadid's Instagram account.

A representative for Hadid did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News.

Xclusive-Lee, Inc. is seeking damages for copyright infringement, as well as profits derived from the publication of the image.