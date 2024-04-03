Gillian Anderson says she’d 'pop in' for Ryan Coogler’s proposed 'X-Files' reboot

The hearts of "X-Files" fans leapt Wednesday when Gillian Anderson suggested the possibility of reprising her iconic '90s role of FBI agent Dana Scully.

As with many of Anderson's interviews, the prospect of an "X-Files" reboot was mentioned by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie. However, this interview was different because after years of pouring cold water on the idea, the “Sex Education” star said she’d be willing to finally dust off the dark suit of Dana Scully and reprise the role that made her a household name in the ‘90s.

Director Ryan Coogler has approached "X-Files" creator Chris Carter to tell Carter that he wants to do a take on the show, Anderson said, adding that she "cannot think of a better way around for a reboot to happen" and that she considers Coogler "a bit of a genius."

"There’s a chance it will happen," Anderson said. "But I’m not saying no because I think [Coogler] is really cool, and I think if he did it, it would probably be done incredibly well, and maybe I’ll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin.'"

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson of "The X-Files" in San Diego, in 2013. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Anderson's involvement in 'The X-Files" dates back to her original nine-year run with the show from 1993 to 2002, and with appearances in the 2008 feature film, "The X-Files: I Want to Believe," as well as a six-episode season in 2016. Her final stint with the show was in 2018 for its final 10-episode sendoff.

Anderson also recounted her experience in 1994 returning to the set of the show just 10 days after giving birth to her first child, Piper, via cesarean section at 26.

"I think if I didn’t feel so guilty that I got pregnant in the first season, that I might have taken better care of myself and been more thoughtful about what I needed," said Anderson, now 55. "But I think I think I was so wrapped up in, ‘I almost got fired, I messed up, I’ll do whatever they say.'"

Anderson's appearance on TODAY also saw her discussing her new Netflix film "Scoop," which chronicles BBC reporter Emily Maitlis' controversial interview with Prince Andrew and his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.