Glen Powell says he and Sydney Sweeney are planning to work together again

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney are already planning on starring in another movie again.

After sharing the screen as a not-so-perfect couple in their hit rom-com, “Anyone But You,“ the pair have already started seeing how they can do something together in the future.

“My agent’s going to hate me for saying this, but we are reading (scripts),” Powell told the "TODAY" show’s Willie Geist in a preview clip for the May 20 episode of “Sunday Sitdown.”

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in "Anyone But You." Eddy Chen / Sony Pictures

Powell noted that he really enjoyed working with Sweeney and said they are both ready to “get back in the trenches together” again.

“But the funniest part is, you know, we both said in interviews, ‘We’re reading scripts,’ and my agent’s like, ‘Why did you do that?’” he said with a laugh. “My agent’s like, ‘You put so much work on my plate.’”

While nothing is yet confirmed, Powell said “the floodgates are open” for them to work together, comparing their chemistry to other actors who have teamed up for rom-coms over the years.