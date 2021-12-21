A GoFundMe helps raise over $37,000 for homeless TikTok sensation who went viral for 'Joe Byron' video

A GoFundMe has raised more than $37,000 for a homeless man who went viral on TikTok for his lively quips about president "Joe Byron."

Thanks to the fundraiser, the man, identified only as "TJ," is no longer homeless, according to TikToks posted of him since the GoFundMe's launch.

TJ became a sensation on TikTok after being featured on the New York-based street interview Instagram show "Sidetalk."

A September "Sidetalk" episode was posted to TikTok in October and went mega-viral, being used by celebrities like Lil Nas X and, most recently, a video with the Jonas Brothers and President Joe Biden.

Some of TJ's iconic phrases include saying, "Sup, baby. Take me out to dinner," when asked what he'd say to Biden, and saying he's thankful for "beans, rice, Jesus Christ and Byron," around Thanksgiving.

The hashtag "#JoeByron" has more than 165.5 million views on TikTok.

Earlier this month, a user on TikTok who goes by @zoeanneliece posted a video of TJ, who appeared to be in tears. When asked what he wanted to say to TikTok, instead of his normal boisterous energy, he meekly asked, "Hi. Why am I homeless?"

The user @zoeanneliece can be heard saying that a GoFundMe would be made for TJ.

"Tj is a homeless man trying to get his life together and off the streets. This will help him get inside and warm place to sleep at night and food to eat. He is sober he just needs a little push," the description of the fundraiser for TJ reads.

Since the GoFundMe was launched, @zoeanneliece has posted videos of TJ showing him doing things like getting new clothings and going bowling.

A video posted on Dec. 10 shows TJ holding a set of keys and announcing he finally has an apartment.

“Hey, my people. Thank you so much. I love you guys! But, remember, you do make a difference,” TJ of the fundraiser in one video.

NBC News was not immediately able to contact TJ. @zoeanneliece did not immediately respond to a request for comment.