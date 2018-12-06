Breaking News Emails
The 76th annual Golden Globes will be lighting up TV screens across the country on Jan. 6, but before the star-studded awards show airs Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater announced the shows and stars being nominated during live broadcast Thursday morning.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, That Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominski Method
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Edgar Ramirez
Ben Whishaw
Henry Winkler
Best Screenplay
Alfons Cuaron, Roma
Debra Davis, Tony McNamara
Barry Jenkins
Adam McKay
Green Book
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Original Score
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Performance by an Actress In A TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, Handsmade Tale
Sandra Oh
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best TV Series, Drama
Bodyguard
The Americans
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Performance by an Actor In A TV Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Hoomecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Motion Picture
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
"All the Stars,” Black Panther
"Revelation,” Boy Erased
"Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin'
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very Englisch Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Streat Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion picture, Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Motion Picture, Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie