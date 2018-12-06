Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Minyvonne Burke

Christian Bale's "Vice" and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" led the pack of Golden Globe nominees Thursday morning, while box office hits "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Black Panther" also received nods.

Christian Bale, left, stars as Dick Cheney and Amy Adams stars as Lynne Cheney in "Vice." Matt Kennedy / Annapurna Pictures

"Vice," which stars Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney and hits cinemas on Christmas Day, received six nominations, including best comedy or musical, best actor and best supporting actress for Amy Adams' performance as Lynne Cheney.

Lady Gaga was nominated for the best actress in a drama for "A Star Is Born," which picked up five nominations — including one for co-star Bradly Cooper and another for best drama and best original song.

Meanwhile, "Black Panther" received three nominations (best drama; best original song, drama; best original score) and "Crazy Rich Asians" nabbed two: best musical or comedy and a best actress nomination for Constance Wu.

Check out the full list of nominees below, and be sure to watch the Golden Globes — hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh — on NBC on Jan. 6.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, That Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Screenplay

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Debra Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie, Green Book

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Original Score

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, Handaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best TV Series, Drama

Bodyguard

The Americans

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Motion Picture

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"All the Stars,” Black Panther

"Revelation,” Boy Erased

"Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin'

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"Requiem for a Private War," A Private War

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion picture, Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie