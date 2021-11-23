2022 Grammys: Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, H.E.R., Justin Bieber lead nominations

Jon Batiste and other chart-toppers, including Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., dominated Grammy nominations for the 64th annual ceremony.

Batiste, who won an Oscar in April for "Soul," nabbed a total of 11 Grammy nominations, which were announced on Tuesday. Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. scored eight nominations each.

Olivia Rodrigo and Finneas were both nominated in the "Big Four" categories: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

Billie Eilish, who won all four categories in 2020, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and Bieber were nominated for album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.

SZA and Silk Sonic, which is comprised of Grammy winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, were included among the list of notable nominees in the latter two categories.

H.E.R, Batiste, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett and Taylor Swift also grabbed a nomination for their respective albums.

Meanwhile, Saweetie, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast and The Kid Laroi were also named as contenders for best new artist.

Among the other notable mentions: Selena Gomez landed her first-ever Grammy nomination with her extended play, Revelación, for best Latin pop album; former President Barack Obama was nominated for best spoken word album for his memoir, "A Promised Land"; "Agatha All Along" from Disney+ series "WandaVision" was nominated for best song for visual media; and Jay-Z became the most-nominated artist in Grammy Awards history, with his three latest nominations giving him 83 total nods.

Earlier this year, the Recording Academy made sweeping changes to its selections, removing anonymous nomination review committees that determined contenders for key awards at the music show.

In May, the Weeknd said he still wouldn't submit his music for Grammy consideration, despite the recent change to the rules that inspired his boycott.

The Grammy Awards ceremony will be held in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2022.