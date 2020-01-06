Greta Thunberg responds to Meat Loaf comment that she's been 'brainwashed'

Greta Thunberg responded to singer Meat Loaf's assertion that she has been "brainwashed" on climate change by stating that the issue of environmental injustice extends well beyond him.
The "Bat Out of Hell" singer told the Daily Mail in a Jan. 1 interview that he does not believe in climate change, but rather, that he believes Thunberg, 16, has been "brainwashed."
"She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn't," he said. "She hasn't done anything wrong but she's been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true."
Thunberg, who was named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019, responded to the musician on Twitter on Monday, writing that the focus shouldn't be placed on Meat Loaf or on herself.
"It’s not about what some people call me. It’s not about left or right," she tweeted. "It’s all about scientific facts. And that we’re not aware of the situation. Unless we start to focus everything on this, our targets will soon be out of reach."
Thunberg has become one of the world's most notable climate change activists. She used to protest alone outside the Swedish Parliament during school hours Fridays, but now is joined by thousands globally in a collective movement to fight climate change.
Despite her many supporters, Thunberg has been the recipient of criticism from high-profile figures and has even contemplated deleting her social media because of the onslaught of negative comments.
After Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year, President Donald Trump mocked the activist on Twitter.
"So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!" Trump wrote. "Chill Greta, Chill!"
In response, Thunberg updated her Twitter bio to read: "A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend."