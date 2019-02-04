Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 4, 2019, 6:52 PM GMT By Variety

LOS ANGELES — Goop, the lifestyle and wellness juggernaut founded a decade ago by Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, is expanding its original content efforts with a new docuseries at Netflix, an exclusive podcast partnership with Delta Airlines, and a slew of programming centered around beauty, food, and books.

Still untitled, Goop's streaming series will hit Netflix this fall and consist of 30-minute episodes hosted by the site's editors, chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Paltrow. The team will utilize experts, doctors, and researchers to examine issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness.

"We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They're watching Netflix. Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that," Loehnen told Variety of the deal.

Loehnen's content team of about 20 will work on shaping the series with Netflix, which she said seeks to dial up the aesthetics and quality of storytelling surrounding issues like mental, physical and sexual health — and address larger thematic questions the Goop audience has about leading optimal lives. It doesn't hurt that Paltrow knows her way around a Hollywood set. The actress has appeared in over 40 films, including the forthcoming "Avengers: Endgame."

"Gwyneth is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her," Loehnen said. "She's always looking for white space. Whether it's developing physical products or thinking of content. With this show, I think she's only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive."

Goop's eponymous podcast has also signed an exclusive distribution deal with Delta Airlines. The podcast is hosted by Paltrow and Loehnen, and was one of the iTunes store's most-downloaded in 2018. Beginning in February, eight episodes will stream on 600 Delta planes and push the show's reach to over 18 million listeners, the company said. The inaugural batch will include a one-on-one conversation between Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey.

In addition to Netflix and Delta, Goop is developing standalone podcasts with in-house beauty expert Jean Godfrey-June (who Loehnen said is the most popular staffer at the company's pristine Santa Monica offices), a food program hosted by an award-winning chef, and a Goop book club featuring author interviews and reviews.

In light of the digital content ramp-up, Goop will pause production on its quarterly print magazine and resume publication after the Netflix series hits.

Goop has been quietly scaling its content across mediums for years. Paltrow's best-selling cookbooks roll out on Goop's own publishing imprint at Grand Central Publishing. The magazine was originally a Conde Nast title before Goop took it private. They also host a buzzy summit series called In Goop Health, which physically manifests its content verticals and sells its range of wares (from eco-friendly frying pans to tuxedo jumpsuits to sex toys).

The U.K. will see its first summit this year, in addition to returning to New York and Los Angeles. Past guest speakers at the conference include Paltrow's posse Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Chelsea Handler, as well as Nicole Richie, Elaine Welteroth, Tory Burch, Meg Ryan, and Miranda Kerr.