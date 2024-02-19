Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial musical set for U.S. debut with new vocals

The musical play inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow's now infamous legal battle with Utah optometrist Terry Sanderson is transferring to the U.S, Variety has exclusively learned.

But rather than head straight to Broadway, “Gwyneth Goes Skiing” will return to where it all began — Utah — with The Egyptian Theatre in Park City set to host the Awkward Productions show. Creators Linus Karp and Joseph Martin will reprise their roles as Paltrow and Sanderson on stage.

The transfer will also include the voice of Paltrow’s “Glee” co-star Darren Criss, who is lending his vocal chops to the soundtrack alongside comedian Cat Cohen (“What We Do in the Shadows”). Criss will provide Sanderson’s singing voice while Edinburgh Fringe winner Cohen takes on Paltrow, belting out hits including “See You in Court” and “I Wish You Well.” The songs were written by Leland (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”).

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing” is an interactive musical comedy. Awkward Productions / via X

Trixie Mattel also joins digitally as Paltrow’s mother Blythe Danner.

“Gwyneth Goes Skiing” is an interactive musical comedy that tells the story of Paltrow’s fateful 2016 encounter with Sanderson on a Deer Valley ski slope which resulted in Sanderson suing Paltrow after he accused her of skiing into him.

Paltrow disputed Sanderson’s account, saying he skiied into her, and counter-sued for $1 plus legal fees.

The case went to trial last year, with the jury siding eventually with Paltrow. But it prompted a number of viral moments and memes, resulting in numerous documentaries and a musical.

In “Gwyneth Goes Skiing” the audience are not only involved in the play, they also act as the jury.

Awkward Productions have previously produced shows including “Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story.”