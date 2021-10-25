Halyna Hutchins' husband shares tribute to his late wife

The husband of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography of "Rust" who was shot and killed by a prop gun fired by producer and actor Alec Baldwin on set, shared a tribute to his wife on social media over the weekend.

On Saturday — the same day mourners gathered for his wife's vigil in Albuquerque, New Mexico — Matthew Hutchins shared three family photos on Instagram with a heartbreaking caption: "We miss you, Halyna!"

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was pictured smiling and posing with her son in all three photos.

The 42-year-old was remembered by her family and colleagues as a beloved cinematographer and rising star in the film industry.

According to a search warrant, Baldwin did not know the prop gun he fired was loaded with live ammunition and neither did the assistant director who handed it to him before the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

Before the shooting, assistant director Dave Halls yelled: "Cold gun" — a term intended to indicate that the weapon did not have any live rounds, according to an affidavit filed in Santa Fe court.

The prop gun used in the fatal shooting, which also wounded director Joel Souza, had misfired before on the set, sources familiar with the situation told NBC News Friday. A prop maker who previously worked with Halls added the assistant director allowed for unsafe working conditions in past productions.

In a statement, Rust Movies Productions said it was not made aware of any official complaints about weapons or prop safety on set.

No charges have been filed in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, a day after Halyna Hutchins died, Matt Hutchins said the loss was enormous and asked for privacy as the family grieves. He said he has spoken with Baldwin, who he said was being very supportive.

“Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words,” Matt Hutchins tweeted on Oct. 22, with a photo of his wife and son standing at a riverbank.