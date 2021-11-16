Get ready for a magical reunion.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and cast members from all eight films of the "Harry Potter" series will reunite for the film's 20th anniversary.

The retrospective, titled "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," will premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022. The special will take viewers behind the scenes of the making of the films with interviews and conversations with the cast, HBO Max said in its news release.

J.K. Rowling, who has faced backlash and fallout over her comments about transgender people, will not appear in the special, but will be featured in archival footage.

In addition to Radcliffe, who played the titular Harry Potter, Grint, who played Ron Weasley, and Watson, who played Hermione Granger, a slew of other actors will appear in the special, including: Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

Tom Ascheim, president of the Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classic division, said witnessing the series touch so many lives has been "magical to say the least."

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later,” he added.

After debuting on HBO Max, the retrospective will also air on TBS and Cartoon Network in 2022, ahead of the release of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."