HBO pulled Larry David documentary a day before expected premiere

HBO announced Monday it would scrap its two-part documentary, "The Larry David Story," a day before it was set to premiere — at what appears to be the 74-year-old comedian's request.

"The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed," HBO Docs said in a statement on Twitter. "Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info."

The documentary, which HBO released information about in February, was described as "a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope."

A spokesperson for HBO declined to comment further. A representative for David did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The documentary's trailer on YouTube was made private, as of Wednesday morning.