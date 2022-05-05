HBO releases extended teaser trailer for 'House of the Dragon'

It's time for the reign of House Targaryen to begin.

HBO on Thursday released the official teaser trailer for "House of the Dragon," the highly anticipated prequel series to "Game of Thrones."

"House of the Dragon," based on author George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel, “Fire & Blood,” place about 200 years before the events in the original fantasy drama series.

The trailer shows cast members portraying a number of people in the fictional and powerful Targaryen family, including Paddy Considine (King Viserys I Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Lady Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen) and Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen).

HBO Max previously released a shorter preview of "House of the Dragon" in October.

The show is expected to premiere on Aug. 21.