Hilary Duff recreates TikTok famous 'With Love' choreography

Hilary Duff recreated her "With Love" choreography in a video post on Monday, after the nearly 14-year-old dance routine blew up on TikTok.

Duff’s 2007 choreography from “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno“ and the TODAY Show resurfaced on TikTok after creator Devin Santiago posted a video of himself last month dancing along with the performance. It has received over 1 million views.

"HERE YOU GOOOOOOOO!" Duff captioned her video, which she stitched with Santiago's October post.

Commenters on the video of Santiago complemented his dancing, but joked that he had too much enthusiasm and energy compared to Duff's original performance.

"Yasss Hilary give us almost nothing!!!" creator Raven Elyse commented.

TikTok user nessiestibbs commented, "Too much energy you gotta dial it back ever so slightly."

After Santiago garnered buzz for his video, TikTok creators soon began posting their own renditions of the dance in what became known as the “Hilary Duff challenge."

Actor JJ Niemann posted a video of the choreography after a commenter recommended that he "take a Benadryl and try again with the appropriate lack of energy."

Comedian Zachariah Porter joked that the dance felt like his "last 8 brain cells when anyone talks about cryptocurrency."

Duff posted the same video of her recreating the choreography on Instagram, writing in the caption that "it was a 12 percent kinda day." She also joked she was posting the video "So I can stop receiving text about this.…"

Santiago seemed thrilled by Duff's response, stitching her video on TikTok on Monday.

"When the queen notices you!" he wrote in the caption.