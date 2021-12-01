'Home Alone' house will be on Airbnb for one night only this month

"Home Alone" fans can now live their dreams of hanging out at the McCallister house this holiday season.

Airbnb announced Wednesday it is renting out the iconic home from the 1990 film for one night only.

"Celebrate the season McCallister-style, ya filthy animals. For the first time ever, one crew of mischief makers can book a holiday in the timeless house where the Home Alone story began (without the interruption of pesky intruders)," Airbnb wrote in a post to Instagram.

The home, located in the Chicago area, will be available to book starting on Dec. 7 for $25. Those who secure their stay at the home will be able to spend time there on Dec. 12.

Guests will be welcomed by actor Devin Ratray, who played Kevin McCallister's older brother Buzz. Kevin McCallister was famously portrayed by Macaulay Culkin.

Big brother Buzz McCallister will join thousands of Hosts on Airbnb by opening the doors to his family’s Chicago home as the ultimate gift this month. Sarah Crowley

In addition to a picturesque Christmas home, guests will get to set booby traps, similar to Kevin's antics in the film, although AirBnB says those staying in the home won't have to worry about fending off intruders, like Culkin did in the film.

Guests will also be treated "Chicago's finest pizza and a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula," according to Airbnb.

A screening of the newest "Home Alone" film, titled "Home Sweet Home Alone," and released last month, will cap off the night.

Airbnb also said " in honor of the first-ever stay at the McCallister home" it will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

This isn't the first time Airbnb has offered an experienced tied to pop culture.

Last month, the company announced it is renting out a recreation of Carrie’s iconic brownstone apartment from "Sex and the City."