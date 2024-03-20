IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Husband of Christine Quinn, former 'Selling Sunset' star, arrested after alleged assault with deadly weapon

Christian Dumontet, 45, was arrested after allegedly throwing a bag with a glass bottle inside, which hit a child, police said.
Christine Quinn and Christian Richard in Hollywood, Calif., in 2023.Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto via Reuters file
By Diana Dasrath and Doha Madani

The husband of former "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn was arrested after an alleged assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday involving an object that hit a child, police said.

Christian Dumontet, 45, was arrested following reports of a domestic dispute at around 2 p.m. by the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division, police said.

Dumontet allegedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, who was not identified by authorities. But the bag missed the intended target and hit a child instead, police said. The child was treated at the residence by paramedics.

Bail was set for Dumontet at $30,000 and he does not appear to have been released based on inmate booking records.

NBC News has reached out to representatives for Quinn with a request for comment.

Dumontet married Quinn in 2019 in a ceremony that was shown on season three of Netflix's reality series "Selling Sunset," which follows the lives of real-estate agents at the Oppenheimer Group's Los Angeles location. Quinn was a central part of the show's early seasons but left after the fifth season.

Quinn and Dumontet also have a son who was born in May 2021, which was also shared during her time on the reality series.

