'I want to take you away': TikTok, Twitter meme Trump's impeachment

Like the image of President Donald Trump's notes that were turned into song lyrics, the climate march and gun violence, the internet is turning the latest impeachment news into memes.
On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeached Trump on charges he solicited foreign help in his re-election campaign, used taxpayer dollars as leverage, at the expense of national security interests and then covered it all up.
As news broke that the House had moved to impeach Trump, users of the short form video app TikTok had already begun creating videos and people on Twitter followed closely with their own jokes.
On TikTok the hashtag "impeached" had been viewed more than 2 million times by Thursday morning, while the hashtag "ImpeachTrump" had more than 30 million views and "impeach" had more than 12 million views. However, not all of the videos that fall under those hashtags were created after the impeachment vote Wednesday night.
Several TikTok users posted videos set to the Rihanna song "Don't Stop The Music," pretending to be the House of Representatives as they sang the lyric, "I want to take you away."
One pro-Trump user created a TikTok set to popular meme audio from "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith," in which Mace Windu tells Chancellor Palpatine that "The Senate will decide your fate," to which Palpatine responds, "I am the Senate."
The user, who goes by Jake Sellner, set the video so that the House of Representatives delivers the line, "The Senate will decide your fate," and Trump responds, "I am the Senate."
Some LGBTQ TikTok users also made darkly humorous videos about their fear of Vice President Mike Pence sending them to "government mandated 'summer camps.'"
Scores of videos showed young adults celebrating the news, while others made videos reminding viewers that just because the House has impeached Trump, it does not mean he will be removed from office.
On Twitter, some also joked about Pence being excited to see Trump had been impeached, while others used reaction videos to emulate how they believed Nancy Pelosi was celebrating the vote.
"That 1 republican when he realized that he was the only one who voted yea," one person wrote, attaching an image of confused Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob Squarepants.
Another person posted the ultra-viral "woman yelling at cat" meme, with a twist — instead of a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills yelling at a white cat, the housewife appeared to be yelling at the U.S. Constitution.
"This meme will be relevant all day with the impeachment vote: Trump supporters vs. the Constitution," the Twitter user wrote. "Spoiler, the Constitution wins."