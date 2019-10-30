Breaking News Emails
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is helping raise awareness about pancreatic cancer following his own diagnosis with the disease.
In a 60-second public service announcement Wednesday in support of the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, the 79-year-old television host talked about the risks and symptoms of the disease.
"In nearly every country, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits," Trebek said in the PSA. "Now, in order to help patients fight and survive this disease, more attention and awareness are needed."
Trebek first revealed he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a YouTube video in March.
In the PSA, he said symptoms can include new onset diabetes, unexplained weight loss, the yellowing of the skin or eyes and mid-back pain.
“I wished I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer," he said.
Trebek ended the video by asking others to join in spreading awareness for the disease on world pancreatic cancer day Nov. 21.
In August, months after revealing his diagnosis, Trebek announced that he had completed chemotherapy and was back taping Season 36 of the game show.
A month later, he said during an interview with "Good Morning America" that his "numbers went sky-high" shortly after he finished treatment and was once again undergoing chemotherapy.
"I was doing so well and my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic," he said. "I lost about 12 pounds in a week and my numbers went sky-high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I must undergo chemo again. So that's what I'm doing."
Trebek, who has been the host of "Jeopardy!" since 1984, said he plans to continue working as long as he is able to do so.