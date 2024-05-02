'The Idea of You' is giving some One Direction fans the opportunity to relive the band's glory days

The trailer for the movie (which set the record for the most watched trailer for any original streaming movie) made Howell and other former boy band-obsessed fans on social media nostalgic for the height of One Direction’s fame. Although all of the band’s members have launched solo careers, fans have remained heartbroken by the group’s demise.

Hollywood has been adapting fan fiction and fan-inspired literature into film for years — “The Idea of You” isn’t even the only Styles-inspired story to be turned into a movie. The “After” series, which was written by Anna Todd and started as an alternate universe fanfic about a bad boy version of Styles, was turned into a film franchise in 2019.

But “The Idea of You,” some fans say, is the first adaptation that appears to actually replicate the look, feel and fervor over One Direction. The film also plays on self-insert tropes, which means Hathaway’s character, Solene, acts as a sort of stand-in for the viewer fantasizing about being swept away by a boy band member.

[Self-insert] stories definitely have a special place in the fandom. It’s an opportunity to do that kind of parasocial imagining of what it would be like to meet or interact with your favorite celebrity. -Ashley Hedrick McKenzie, associate professor at Clemson University who has researched One Direction fan fiction

“[Self-insert] stories definitely have a special place in the fandom,” said Ashley Hedrick McKenzie, an associate professor of health communication at Clemson University who has researched One Direction fan fiction. “It’s an opportunity to do that kind of parasocial imagining of what it would be like to meet or interact with your favorite celebrity.”

Lee, the book’s author, and those involved in the film have clarified that the fictional band August Moon and its lead, Hayes Campbell, are distinct from One Direction and Styles. Still, that has not stopped Directioners — the nickname for fans of One Direction —from drawing comparisons.

Annie Mack, who is a fan of One Direction and Galitzine, said the movie is reminding her of when she was a preteen fangirl during the band's peak years.

As Directioners come into adulthood, Mack said “The Idea of You” transports some fans back to a time when their favorite band made them feel “very emotional and very passionate.”

“I look back on my One Direction memories very fondly,” Mack, 24, said. “I loved being that age and I loved being 13. It was all so magical.”