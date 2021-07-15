An influencer's death became a joke on Twitter. Here's why trolls love to hate influencers.

The comment section of the final image posted to Sophia Cheung’s Instagram account, a photo of her kneeling in a white bikini beside a yellow boogie board, is rife with comments mourning her death.

Cheung, a 32-year-old resident of Hong Kong, reportedly died after falling off a cliff during a hike with friends on July 10. It’s unclear how many followers she had at the time of her death, but her account has posthumously ballooned to more than 21,000 and growing.

Although it’s also unclear if Cheung, who allegedly died while taking a selfie, had any brand deals or if any of the content she posted was sponsored, reports of her death labeled her an “influencer” for her carefully curated Instagram account. While her Instagram followers posted their disbelief about her death, on Twitter, users seized on the influencer label and replied to the news with snide remarks and callous celebrations.

“New influencer just dropped,” one person joked in a reply to a tweet about Cheung by the New York Post. That tweet was liked more than 5,700 times.

The recent comments on Cheung’s death further highlight the often toxic attitudes toward influencers, who tend to be women, shared by many corners of social media and stoked by mocking accounts — like “Influencers in the Wild,” and blogs like “GOMIBLOG,” which stands for “Get Off My Internets” — that disconnect the content creators from their humanity. While celebrities and those adjacent to it have long been on the receiving end of criticism that sometimes veer into the vicious and cruel, influencers, especially those who experience tragedy, can be the target of internet bullying, harassment and hate. Like in many digital industries, such abuse has been a long-standing issue.

“It’s still a career field that I think is not relatively understood,” Brooke Erin Duffy, an associate professor of communications at Cornell University, said of being a social media influencer. “Like any feminized career field, it is seen as frivolous and therefore not taken seriously and not valued.”

Harassment of internet personalities and influencers saw an increase during the pandemic, as more people were forced to communicate through digital spaces amid lockdown.

"People call me ugly, fat, fake. They say all sorts of horrible things about me and my family and threaten us, and you feel powerlessness against it, because they keep making new accounts,” Erim Kaur, a lifestyle and beauty influencer, told NBC News in 2020.

Experts say that there are myriad reasons influencers are mocked online and are often the targets of cruelty in times of personal tragedy, but some of the key factors include the disconnect people experience when commenting online, the anonymity of the internet, and a fundamental misunderstanding of content creation and the work that goes into it. But a major component of these attitudes toward influencers, Duffy said, is the gender-specific hatred directed at women.

While there are many men in the influencing sphere, they tend to be branded as “content creators,” a term derived from and associated with YouTubers, while women are typically labeled “influencers,” a term taken from the marketing industry and adopted by those on platforms like Instagram, Duffy said.

“This ideal to be visible [on the internet] is experienced very differently by women, by people of color, by the LGBTQ community, and women in particular have very different experiences of life on the internet,” she said. “They are judged and they are scrutinized, and the standards to which they are held are much harsher.”

Duffy added that the subjects of public shaming accounts like GOMIBLOG and Influencers in the Wild tend to be women. However, Duffy said her research has found that the critics, in many cases, also tend to be women.

In conjunction with the gendered harassment some influencers experience, experts brought up the notion of “unearned fame,” that these influencers are perceived as having no real talent or making no real contributions to society, when in reality, influencers are an arm of the marketing and advertising sector that has capitalized on the digital space.

“These insecure jealous trolls, who are jealous of unearned fame and attention and are upset by that kind of attention, those kinds of people existed before, but they haven’t had access to the media in the same way that they do now,” said Scott W. Campbell, chair of the department of communication and media at the University of Michigan.

Because influencing is relatively new and not well understood, there is also a general skepticism about it, which is especially prevalent among older generations, experts said. There is also a general mistrust when it comes to the authenticity of what an influencer posts, even when they deal with tragedy, because so much of their digital presence is curated.

Emily Hund, research fellow at the Center on Digital Culture and Society at the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, recalled one example in which Instagram influencer Tiffany Mitchell posted photos in 2019 after being in a motorcycle accident.

The images of Mitchell, lying on the side of the road while being tended to, appeared glossy and professional, and in one image, a bottle of Smartwater looked as though it had been carefully placed as if it were part of a brand deal. Smartwater later confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it did not have a brand deal with Mitchell.

Commenters tore into Mitchell, claiming the accident was staged or as part of the now-debunked brand deal. Mitchell maintained that the accident was genuine and that she wasn’t aware photos were being taken of her until after the fact.

“The space is so thoroughly commercialized now that followers have increasingly become cynical,” Hund said.

That fundamental distrust of influencers, the veil of doubt as to whether the self they share online is authentic, has led some online to revel in any misfortune that befalls them, experts said. Even when, like Cheung, one dies under tragic circumstances.

“That’s a strange and unique form of cruelty for a person to feel compelled to comment in such a cruel way about someone’s death,” Hund said.