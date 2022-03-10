Instagram announces new 'Creator Portal' to help influencers grow their brands

Instagram has built a hub for creators and influencers called the “Creator Lab” to help teach users how to grow their brand, according to an announcement from the platform's head Adam Mosseri.

"This week we're announcing the 'Creator Lab,' which is programing for creators, by creators," Mosseri says in the video. "We believe in the importance of the creator community."

The "Creator Lab" is, essentially, programing for creators, Mosseri says in the video. The lab will be comprised of information and lessons that influencers and content creators "wish they learned early on in their careers," he added.

Programing on the site falls into three main categories, according to Mosseri: “Finding your voice,” “building a community,” and “thinking longterm.”

On the landing page for the "Creator Lab," user can access videos that fall under the umbrella of topics described by Mosseri. Videos titled "defining your voice" and "collaborating with others" appear on carousels that users can scroll through.

The site also offers tips on how creators can grow their presence online as a business and increase the money they make on things like brand deals.

"It's important to us that creators can turn their passion into a living, longterm," Mosseri says in the video.

Mosseri said the lab is part of a promise Instagram made at the beginning of the year to support creators and help them grow.

"Hopefully this is just one more way we can help the creator community more broadly," he said.