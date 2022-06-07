Internet loses its mind over couple who said they had Minnie, Mickey at wedding instead of food

Reddit users went off on a person who claimed in the AmIAnAsshole (AITA) forum that she and her husband skipped catering their wedding so they could afford an appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

"My fiancé and I just got married two months ago and we had our dream wedding," the post, made by Reddit user throwaway_family9525, read.

"However," wrote the user, a self-described "huge Disney fan," "about a month and a half ago my aunt started posting on Facebook about how disappointed she was with the whole ordeal, and a few guests sided with her."

“The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget, so we scheduled an appearance during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food (though there were PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat….),” she wrote.

The post has since been removed by moderators, who say in the thread they "remove posts from feeds for a variety of reasons, including keeping communities safe, civil, and true to their purpose." They cite Reddit's Rule 8, which says "posts should be truthful and reflect recent conflicts you’ve had that need arbitration. That means no shitposts, parodies or satires."

Some online speculated the post seemed fake.

An attempt to reach the Reddit user went unanswered. A spokesperson for Reddit did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Disney Weddings did not immediately respond to messages via their social media accounts or online portal.

In the two days since the post first appeared, it has circulated across social media, with many sharing screenshots questioning why the couple would opt for Disney entertainment instead of food.

“Minnie” began trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

In recent years, the AITA forum "has become the go-to place to find out if you’re in the wrong, to tell somebody else they’re in the wrong, or, better yet, to sit back and watch the sparks fly," according to Fast Company, which reported in 2020 that the pandemic "only made AITA more of an essential destination, full of surrogate assholes to sub in for heartless politicians and corporate overlords."

On Reddit, the bride said it cost about $2,750 per 30-minute session with Mickey and Minnie. They hired the two Disney characters on two days. She clarified in later comments that the actors "joined my husband and I as well as our photographer for a private lunch."

Many of the roughly 2,400 comments in the thread responding to the bride sided with the guests.

"I love Disney — but damn you are rude," one Reddit user wrote.

"Don’t host a party if you can’t take care of your guests," another Reddit user wrote.

"If meeting two random people dressed in Disney costume was so important to you, why did you have a wedding with guests?" another Reddit user wrote. "You should have just had yourself with those two actors, taken pictures and video and shared with friends and family."

On Twitter, people were equally as shocked by the couple's choice.

"This is the social contract, people: you can have whatever kind of wedding you want, but your guests get to gossip about it as much as they want," one user wrote. "You give them Mickey and Minnie instead of food, and you’re shocked they have opinions?"

"Imagine sitting at a table with no food watching two weirdos in costumes pose for pictures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse," one Twitter user wrote.

"if you hire Mickey and Minnie Mouse for your wedding you are legally obligated to have them represent you in the divorce," another user joked.