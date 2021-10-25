J Balvin issues apology for controversial 'Perra' music video

Artist J Balvin apologized Sunday after he was criticized over the controversial music video for his song "Perra," which showed him tugging at two Black women on leashes.

The accompanying visuals for "Perra," which features Dominican rapper Tokishca, was directed by Raymi Paulus and taken down from YouTube last Sunday, Billboard reported. At some point during the music video, Balvin could be seen walking two Black women on leashes. Tokishca is also seen posing inside a dog house on all fours.

In a series of Instagram stories, Balvin, whose real name is José Alvaro Osorio Balvin, said: “I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black women community.”

The Colombian star continued: "That’s not who I am. I have always expressed tolerance, love and inclusivity. I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women.”

The artist said he removed the video last Sunday "as a form of respect" and explained he was issuing an apology because of the ongoing criticism.

Balvin, Tokishca and director Paulus did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment on Monday.

On Sunday, Tokischa told Rolling Stone in an interview that the music video was "conceptual" and meant to emphasize the wordplay in the track.

"If you, as a creative, have a song that’s talking about dogs, you’re going to create that world,” she said. “I understand the interpretation people had and I’m truly sorry that people felt offended. But at the same time, art is expression. It’s creating a world.”

Paulus also explained to the publication that the music video was "never aimed to promote racism or misogyny."

He added: “The Dominican Republic is a country where most of the population is Black and our Blackness is predominant in underground scenes, where the filming took place, and which was the subject of the video’s inspiration. ‘Perra’ was a video filmed in the neighborhood, with people from the neighborhood, and the use of people of color in ‘Perra’ was nothing more than the participation of our people in it.”

Balvin's apology came after Colombian Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez called the song's visuals "sexist, racist, machista, and misogynistic" in an open letter published on Oct. 11.

“Perra” premiered on Sep. 10 and was featured on Balvin's album, “José,” which earned him his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.