Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed she was once romantically involved with singer August Alsina during Friday's episode of her Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk."

The actress said the relationship happened roughly four and a half years ago while she was separated from husband Will Smith, who joined her for the show.

The sit-down on the show came after Alsina opened up about the relationship last week, prompting rumors and discussion on social media.It set a new record as Facebook's most-watched original episode in the first 24 hours, Variety reported, with more than 12 million views as of Saturday afternoon.

As the couple discussed the issue, Pinkett Smith said she thought she and Will were done indefinitely. "I was done with yo a--. I was done with you," Will Smith said. "Marriages have that though."

The pair have been married since 1997 and have two children together: Jaden, 22; and Willow, 19. Will Smith also has another son, Trey, 27, from a previous marriage.

The 48-year-old Pinkett Smith said initially she and Alsina, 27, were close friends and she wanted to help him get healthier. The "Song Cry" singer has been very open about his struggles with an autoimmune disease.

"It all started with him just needing some help. Me wanting to help his health, his mental state," she explained.

Will Smith, 51, said when Alsina — whom they both referred to by the nickname "Aug" — first came around he was really sick.

"The outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health," he said.

The relationship between Alsina and Pinkett Smith eventually turned into something deeper.

"From there, you know, as time went on I got into a different kind of entanglement with August," Pinkett Snith said.

When Will Smith pushed his wife to clarify what she meant, Pinkett Smith responded: "It was a relationship, absolutely."

During a sit-down last week with radio host Angela Yee, Alsina said he got Will Smith's permission to pursue a relationship with Pinkett Smith.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation," the singer said. "Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing."

Pinkett Smith addressed Alsina's comments on Friday and said her husband did not give his permission.

"The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself," she said. "I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he's also not a homewrecker. Which he's not."

Pinkett Smith said she was "in a lot of pain" and was "very broken" during the relationship with Alsina.

"Through that particular journey, I've learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some really deep healing," she explained.

Eventually, the Smiths got back together and decided to work on their marriage. Pinkett Smith said she was proud of how far they have come.

"I feel like there are a lot of couples that go through those periods. And a lot of couples that separate and think it's over. One thing I'll say about you and I is that there's never been secrets," she said.

The couple ended the show by jokingly reciting a rendition of Will Smith's "Bad Boys" movie motto.

"We ride together. We die together," they said in unison, laughing as they bumped fists.

"Bad marriage for life."