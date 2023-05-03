Jamie Foxx breaks silence on hospitalization with new message to fans

Jamie Foxx returned to Instagram with a short message for his fans three weeks after it was revealed that he’d been hospitalized due to a medical emergency.

In a May 3 post to his profile, the 55-year-old actor thanked his Instagram followers for their support, writing, “appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

In the comments section of the post, the actor’s circle of friends and followers offered well wishes.

Rappers DJ Khaled and Ludacris expressed with emojis that they were praying for the “Just Mercy” star.

“Hey bro,” AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys wrote. “My man (you’re) in my prayers day and night, bro. Let’s get you better and home.”

“Yesssss!!!! Take all the time you need bro!!!!” added “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson.

On April 12, 2023, a representative for Foxx confirmed to NBC News that Foxx had been hospitalized in Atlanta the previous morning.

“His condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, some of whom were not in town, came to the hospital,” the representative commented, noting that Foxx was awake and talking.

The actor’s daughter also Corinne Foxx confirmed his status with an Instagram post at the time.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday (April 11),” she wrote. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery... We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The Oscar winner’s message to his fans comes on the same day that Deadline reported Nick Cannon would temporarily replace him as guest host on the Fox game show “Beat Shazam.”

In a statement to Deadline, Fox shared that Cannon would step in as guest host for the show’s sixth season.

“‘Beat Shazam’ has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting,” the statement read. “This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host.”

The statement also shared that Kelly Osbourne will fill in for Corinne Foxx, who appears alongside her father in the series as a DJ.

According to Deadline, “Beat Shazam” will return on May 23.