Jamie Foxx has been out of the hospital for weeks, his daughter said Friday after multiple reports suggested the Oscar-winning actor's condition had worsened.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, said in a statement on Instagram her dad is recovering well.

"update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support," she wrote.

The post was accompanied by a picture of the actor.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized April 11 after an unspecified “medical emergency,” a representative said last month.

“His condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, some of whom were not in town, came to the hospital,” the representative added. “He is communicating now.”

At the time of his hospitalization, Foxx was in Atlanta, working on the movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, the representative said.

Foxx’s daughter said in a statement on Instagram on April 12 that “luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” she added.

On May 3, after being hospitalized for weeks, Foxx wrote a short message to his fans in an Instagram post: “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

The post prompted reactions from some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Ellen DeGeneres commented, “I’m sending love to you every single day.”

Actor Halle Berry responded, "love you, Jamie." Her words were followed by a heart emoji.

Foxx has starred in films such as “Ali,” “Dreamgirls" and "Miami Vice."

Foxx shot up to Hollywood’s A-list for his portrayal of legendary singer Ray Charles in the biopic “Ray.” The role garnered Foxx the Academy Award for best actor in 2005.

Foxx shares Corinne Foxx with ex Connie Kline. He is also the father of Annalise Bishop, whom he had with Kristin Grannis.

Jamie and Corinne Foxx frequently work together, including on the show “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts and executive produces as his daughter serves as DJ.