Jamie Lynn Spears says she supports sister Britney Spears amid conservatorship accusations

Jamie Lynn Spears posted a series of Instagram stories on Monday to address accusations she took advantage of sister Britney Spears, who gave dramatic testimony last week asking to end her conservatorship.

Fans of Britney Spears took to social media following the pop star's comments in court, accusing Jamie Lynn Spears in a number of tweets and TikTok videos — some citing court documents — of profiting from her older sister's legal situation.

Many cited Britney Spears herself, who said in court Wednesday that she would like to sue her "whole family," saying that no one did “a goddamn thing” over the years. The pop star alleged that her father ignored her requests to break from performing and that her former therapist abused his power over her before his death.

A petition was started asking Netflix to remove Jamie Lynn Spears from the series “Sweet Magnolias,” saying the actress has taken part in “the disgusting dehumanizing conservatorship of her sister Britney Spears.”

Jamie Lynn Spears hit back against critics on her Instagram account, saying she has privately supported her sister and didn’t speak publicly because she felt it was inappropriate until her sister could speak for herself.

“I've made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister, as an aunt to her boys,” she said Monday. “Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I've supported my sister — long before there was a hashtag — and I'll support her long after.”

Jamie Lynn Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 29, 2017. Image Group LA / Disney Channel via Getty Images file

She went on to say that she has paid her own bills since the age of 10 and that the conservatorship does not affect her life.

Jamie Lynn Spears' first acting credit is from the 2002 film “Crossroads,” where she played a younger version of her older sister, and went on to star in Nickelodeon shows such as “Zoey 101” and “All That." She took a break from acting for several years after leaving “Zoey 101” in 2008 when she became pregnant with her first child.

She also said Monday that she privately advised her sister to find a new attorney for her case, which Britney Spears last week told the court she’d like to do.

“We're very proud that she's taken that step,” Jamie Lynn Spears said. “Ending the conservatorship, flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 percent. Because I support my sister. I love my sister.”

Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father for the past 13 years and has rarely spoken publicly about her feelings regarding the situation. But in her rare testimony last week, she told Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny that the conservatorship was abusive and that she wanted it to end.

“I don't really honestly know what to say, but my requests are just to end the conservatorship without being evaluated, I want to petition basically to end the conservatorship,” Britney Spears said.